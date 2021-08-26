Portsmouth's former Birmingham youngster Jayden Reid provides update on injury and offers thanks for support given

The Ex-Birmingham City winger ruptured a cruciate ligament in his left knee during the pre-season draw at Luton in July.

He picked up the injury just seven minutes after his introduction as a substitute – and only four days after signing for the Blues on a one-year deal.

Reid earned his Fratton Park contract following a successful trial spell.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the pacey forward is set to be sidelined for a ‘lengthy spelll’ following his operation this week.

After several setbacks – including his surgery being delayed due to catching Covid-19 in August alongside Ellis Harrison and Haji Mnoga – the 20-year-old revealed his operation was a success.

And posting a message on his official Instagram ‘@jreidyyy’, Reid sent his regards to Pompey fans and the club for their supportive messages.

He also thanked the medical staff who looked after him while in hospital.

Injured Pompey winger Jayden Reid

His Instagram message read: ‘Successful operation. Thank you @officialpompey, all the surgeons, nurses and fans for all the support and kind messages!’

The Blues hold a 12-month extension option in the former Manchester United and Swansea youth product’s contract.

Meanwhile, head coach Cowley stressed in a previous interview with The News that the club would ‘do the right thing’ by looking after the winger.

Reid was particularly impressive in the 3-3 friendly draw at Bristol City in July, providing an assist for Marlee Francois – who was strangely playing against his parent club due to player shortages.

The 20-year-old’s long-term injury has left the Blues short of natural right-sided wingers who can play on their strong foot.

Pompey have struggled for options on the right flank since Marcus Harness suffered an impact injury against Shrewsbury last Tuesday.