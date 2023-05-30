Now the Blues right-back is hoping to have the same impact on youngsters in his home city of Liverpool.

Last week the 29-year-old made the most of his close-season down time by teaming up with the Robbie Fowler Academy for a series of coaching sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Held at Liverpool FC’s brand new state-of-the-art training facility in Kirkby, Rafferty found himself passing on his knowledge and expertise to the teenagers who are part of the ex-Reds and England international’s exciting youth programme.

And just in case he needed help, the defender was joined by some illustrious company – none other than current Anfield first-team players Diogo Jota, Fabinho and Joel Matip.

Posting a message on Instagram with a picture of the group, Rafferty said: ‘Good week of coaching last week back at Liverpool with @fefauk’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No doubt, many Pompey fans will be hoping Rafferty is able to make most of his Liverpool connections to perhaps boost the Blues’ recruitment drive this summer.

The full-back came through the youth ranks at Anfield and was made the Reds’ under-18 captain in 2011. He moved to Rochdale a year later, spending the next eight-and-a-half seasons at Spotland. Abd he’s clearly remained on good terms with his former employers.

Joe Rafferty has made a big impact on the Fratton faithful following his return from injury

Rafferty is also highly thought of at Fratton Park, following his move from Preston last summer on a two-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Pompey career didn’t get off to the best of starts, with injury forcing him to miss nearly five-and-a-half months because of injury.

However, his form following his comeback was superb and allowed the right-back to eventually get 25 league appearances under his belt.

He was definitely one of the most consistent players to emerge under John Mousinho’s leadership.

Rafferty’s presence means the Blues aren’t looking for reinforcements in the right full-back area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad