Portsmouth's former Preston defender Joe Rafferty to take important first step on comeback trail today
Joe Raffery will have an operation on his troublesome groin injury today.
The Pompey defender will go back under the surgeon’s knife just weeks after having a similar procedure.
It’s expected the 29-year-old will now be out for a further three months, after initially being pencilled in for a comeback against Oxford at the end of last month.
That’s on top of the nine weeks the former Preston man has already missed of the Blues’ season.
Rafferty’s last game was the 2-1 win against Peterborough at Fratton Park on September 3.
That represented his eighth game for Pompey following his arrival on a free transfer during the summer.
He’s yet to taste defeat in a Blues shirt, so it’s understandable why manager Danny Cowley would want him back as quickly as possible.
In that subsequent period, Pompey have turned to Connor Ogilvie and, more recently, former Arsenal youngster Zak Swanson to fill the void.
The latter has risen to the occasion, after being handed his full league debut in the recent win at Forest Green.
Yet that hasn’t stopped Cowley wanting a speedy recovery for Rafferty.
The manager – who is also without Louis Thompson (broken leg) and Jayden Reid (ACL) to long-term injuries – said getting the operation out of the way was a crucial first step.
Cowley told BBC Solent: ‘At least once he has the operation, he can then start to move forward.
‘Jayden Reid is in the same position, you’re waiting on the operation and you’re very much treading water.
‘That’s the most difficult time, so once you’ve had the operation, you then know at least you are progressing and moving in the right direction and working towards getting back on the pitch.’
If three months is the expected recovery period, then Pompey fans will hopefully see Rafferty back in early February.
Cowley has already ruled out recalling Haji Mnoga – who is currently on loan at Gillingham – in January to provide him with extra cover.