Portsmouth will already be preparing for the new season after securing promotion from League One to the Championship. John Mousinho ’s men were ultra-consistent throughout the campaign, but it will still be a big task to make the jump to the second tier.

One of the many things Pompey were very good at this season was taking chances, placing among the best in League One when it comes to goal conversion. With that in mind, we have rounded up the goal conversion rates for each team in the Championship last season, as well as Portsmouth’s ratio, to see how Pompey compare to their new rivals. Take a look below.