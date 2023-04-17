Portsmouth's greatest starting XI from 21st century - according to Artificial Intelligence bot ChatGPT: photo gallery
Artificial intelligence bot Chat GPT is taking the internet by storm but how much does it know about Pompey?
By Mark McMahon
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:43 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:28 BST
We’ll, we asked the AI to name Pompey’s greatest starting XI since 2000 and this was how it responded.
‘Here is one possible starting XI for Portsmouth FC's greatest team since 2000.
‘This team includes several players who played key roles in Portsmouth's successful campaigns in the early to mid-2000s, including their FA Cup win in 2008.
David James was a stalwart in goal, while the backline featured the likes of Glen Johnson, Sol Campbell, Sylvain Distin, and Hermann Hreidarsson.
In midfield, Pedro Mendes, Lassana Diarra, and Niko Kranjcar were all talented playmakers who could create chances and score goals, while up front Jermain Defoe, Nwankwo Kanu, and Yakubu Aiyegbeni provided plenty of firepower.’
Below is what AI said when we asked it to explain each player’s inclusion.
Also included is AI’s response when we asked why, for instance, Paul Merson, didn’t make the team?
1. David James - goalkeeper
'David James is considered one of Portsmouth FC's greatest goalkeepers since 2000 due to his outstanding performances and contributions to the team during his time with the club. James joined Portsmouth in 2006 and played a pivotal role in their success, including their FA Cup win in 2008. He was known for his agility, shot-stopping ability, and commanding presence in the box. He made a total of 158 appearances for the club, keeping 55 clean sheets, and was a fan favoUrite during his time at Fratton Park. James also represented England during his career and is considered one of the best goalkeepers of his generation. For these reasons, he is widely regarded as one of Portsmouth's greatest players in recent history.'
Glen Johnson is considered one of Portsmouth FC's greatest defenders since 2000 due to his outstanding performances and contributions to the team during his time with the club. Johnson joined Portsmouth in 2006 from Chelsea and played a key role in the team's success, including their FA Cup win in 2008. Johnson was known for his pace, attacking prowess, and defensive skills, making him a versatile and valuable asset to the team. He played as a right-back and often contributed to Portsmouth's attack with his marauding runs down the flank, while also being a reliable defender in his own half of the pitch. He made a total of 58 appearances for Portsmouth, scoring 4 goals and providing 4 assists. Johnson also represented England during his career and went on to play for top clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea, demonstrating his quality as a player. For these reasons, he is widely regarded as one of Portsmouth's greatest players in recent history.
'Campbell joined Portsmouth in 2006 as a free agent after leaving Arsenal, and his impact on the club was almost immediate. Campbell's experience, leadership qualities, and dominant defensive performances helped Portsmouth to establish themselves as a top Premier League team during his time with the club. Campbell was a rock-solid centre-back who was known for his aerial ability, physical presence, and excellent reading of the game. He played a key role in Portsmouth's FA Cup-winning campaign in 2008, where he was instrumental in the team's defensive performances. In total, Campbell made 37 appearances for Portsmouth, scoring 1 goal. Moreover, Campbell's signing was a statement of intent from Portsmouth at the time, and his arrival helped to attract other quality players to the club. His presence in the team also boosted morale and confidence, making him an important figure both on and off the pitch. Overall, Campbell's leadership, defensive qualities, and contribution to the team's success during his time at Portsmouth make him an undisputed candidate for the club's greatest XI since 2000.
'Sylvain Distin is widely regarded as one of Portsmouth FC's greatest defenders since 2000 due to his consistent performances and contributions to the team during his time with the club. Distin joined Portsmouth in 2007 from Manchester City and quickly established himself as a key player in the team's defence. Distin was a reliable centre-back who was known for his pace, strength, and excellent positional sense. He played a crucial role in Portsmouth's success, including their FA Cup win in 2008 and their run to the UEFA Cup quarter-finals in the same season. He was also named the club's Player of the Year for the 2008/2009 season. In total, Distin made 212 appearances for Portsmouth, scoring 7 goals. His consistency and leadership qualities made him a valuable asset to the team, and he was widely respected by both teammates and fans. Moreover, Distin's performances for Portsmouth caught the attention of other Premier League clubs, and he went on to play for Everton and Bournemouth after leaving Portsmouth. For these reasons, he is widely regarded as one of Portsmouth's greatest players in recent history and a deserving member of their greatest XI since 2000.'