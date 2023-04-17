4 . Sylvain Distin - centre-back 2

'Sylvain Distin is widely regarded as one of Portsmouth FC's greatest defenders since 2000 due to his consistent performances and contributions to the team during his time with the club. Distin joined Portsmouth in 2007 from Manchester City and quickly established himself as a key player in the team's defence. Distin was a reliable centre-back who was known for his pace, strength, and excellent positional sense. He played a crucial role in Portsmouth's success, including their FA Cup win in 2008 and their run to the UEFA Cup quarter-finals in the same season. He was also named the club's Player of the Year for the 2008/2009 season. In total, Distin made 212 appearances for Portsmouth, scoring 7 goals. His consistency and leadership qualities made him a valuable asset to the team, and he was widely respected by both teammates and fans. Moreover, Distin's performances for Portsmouth caught the attention of other Premier League clubs, and he went on to play for Everton and Bournemouth after leaving Portsmouth. For these reasons, he is widely regarded as one of Portsmouth's greatest players in recent history and a deserving member of their greatest XI since 2000.' Photo: Gary M. Prior