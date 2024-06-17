Portsmouth's highest transfer fee paid compared to Leeds, Sunderland, Millwall and 2024/25 Championship rivals:gallery

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 17th Jun 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 19:38 BST

Pompey’s highest transfer fee paid came in 2008. Here is how the figure compares to their soon-to-be rivals

The transfer window is now finally open with Pompey hopeful of strengthening their squad ahead of their Championship return. John Mousinho and the Blues board are highly focused on who they will bring to Fratton Park ahead of the 2024/25 campaign which is not set to be an easy ride as they face the likes of Leeds, Burnley and Sheffield United all of whom have enjoyed recent Premier League experience.

However, Pompey have not been shy over the years of splashing the cash when it counts. While the transfer window gets underway, here is how their highest transfer fee paid compares to their soon-to-be Championship rivals...

How Pompey's highest transfer fee paid compares to their Championship rivals

1. Championship transfer records

How Pompey's highest transfer fee paid compares to their Championship rivals | Getty Images

Record signing: Dean Windass Fee paid: £470k (from Aberdeen) Date: August 1998 (Note: Marvin Johnson's move in 2016/17 is thought to have exceeded this figure although the fee was undisclosed).

2. 19. Oxford United

Record signing: Dean Windass Fee paid: £470k (from Aberdeen) Date: August 1998 (Note: Marvin Johnson's move in 2016/17 is thought to have exceeded this figure although the fee was undisclosed). | Getty Images

Record signing: Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker Fee paid: £1.15 million (to Norwich and Swansea respectively) Date: Both July 2023

3. 18. Plymouth Argyle

Record signing: Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker Fee paid: £1.15 million (to Norwich and Swansea respectively) Date: Both July 2023 | Getty Images

Record signing: Milutin Osmajic Fee paid: £2.13 million (from Cadiz) Date: August 2023

4. 17. Preston North End

Record signing: Milutin Osmajic Fee paid: £2.13 million (from Cadiz) Date: August 2023 | Getty Images

