Pompey are hoping to gain promotion to the Championship this season under boss John Mousinho. They beat Leyton Orient 4-0 away from home this weekend to make a statement of intent to the rest of the league.

They drew 1-1 on the opening day against Bristol Rovers. It has been a summer of transition for the Hampshire outfit and they have made a flurry of new signings to bolster their ranks.

Here is a look at how Pompey’s home attendance so far in this campaign compares to the rest of League One including teams like Derby County, Barnsley and more...

1 . 23 (Bristol Rovers N/A). Fleetwood 3,316 Photo Sales

2 . 22. Stevenage 3,962 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . 21. Cheltenham 4,898 Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

4 . 20. Wycombe 5,369 Photo Sales

