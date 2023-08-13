News you can trust since 1877
Pompey are always backed in large numbers at home

Published 13th Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

Pompey are hoping to gain promotion to the Championship this season under boss John Mousinho. They beat Leyton Orient 4-0 away from home this weekend to make a statement of intent to the rest of the league.

They drew 1-1 on the opening day against Bristol Rovers. It has been a summer of transition for the Hampshire outfit and they have made a flurry of new signings to bolster their ranks.

Here is a look at how Pompey’s home attendance so far in this campaign compares to the rest of League One including teams like Derby County, Barnsley and more...

3,316

1. 23 (Bristol Rovers N/A). Fleetwood

3,316

3,962

2. 22. Stevenage

3,962

4,898

3. 21. Cheltenham

4,898

5,369

4. 20. Wycombe

5,369

