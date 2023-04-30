News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth’s impressive home attendances compared to Derby County, Ipswich Town and more

How does Portsmouth’s average home attendance compare to their League One rivals?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 30th Apr 2023, 15:31 BST

A top half finish is the limit of Portsmouth’s achievements this season as they prepare to bring down the curtain on a challenging campaign with a home game against Wycombe Wanderers next weekend.

Any slim hopes of sneaking into the top six have been extinguished in recent weeks with John Mousinho’s side suffering for their inability to convert draws into wins in a bid to keep alive their hopes of a return to the Championship. Despite undertaking what could be viewed as an underwhelming season, Pompey have been able to rely on the unwavering backing of their supporters, who have travelled the length and breadth of the country and have also packed out Fratton Park with regularity throughout the campaign.

But how does Fratton Park’s average attendance compare to Pompey’s League One rivals as they prepare to bring the season to a close with a home game against Wycombe next Sunday?

How Pompey's outstanding average attendance at home compares to League One rivals.

1. How Pompey's outstanding average attendance at home compares

How Pompey's outstanding average attendance at home compares to League One rivals. Photo: Jason Brown

Average attendance: 2,920; Capacity: 5,450.

2. Wham Stadium - Accrington

Average attendance: 2,920; Capacity: 5,450. Photo: George Wood

Average attendance: 3,179; Capacity: 5,137

3. New Lawn - Forest Green

Average attendance: 3,179; Capacity: 5,137 Photo: Dan Istitene

Average attendance: 3,366; Capacity: 6,912.

4. Pirelli Stadium - Burton

Average attendance: 3,366; Capacity: 6,912. Photo: Marc Atkins

