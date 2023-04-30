Any slim hopes of sneaking into the top six have been extinguished in recent weeks with John Mousinho’s side suffering for their inability to convert draws into wins in a bid to keep alive their hopes of a return to the Championship. Despite undertaking what could be viewed as an underwhelming season, Pompey have been able to rely on the unwavering backing of their supporters, who have travelled the length and breadth of the country and have also packed out Fratton Park with regularity throughout the campaign.