John Mousinho has certainly made an impact at Pompey.

Since his appointment in January, the Blues’ fortunes have been on an upward trajectory – as highlighted by their current standing as League One’s top team.

The Fratton Park club were 15th in the table heading into the former Oxford United’s defender’s opening game against Exeter on January 21.

Now, fast forward eight months and Pompey are sitting pretty at the summit – a point above second-placed Oxford – 10 games into the 2023-24 campaign.

They are also unbeaten over those 10 games, remaining the only unbeaten team in the third tier.

Meanwhile, their unbeaten league record stretches to 21 matches, with their last defeat coming against Sheffield Wednesday on March 11.

It bodes well for any title challenge Mousinho & Co are plotting this term – as does the points tally Pompey have accumulated during the time the head coach has been in charge.

From his 33 games in charge, the Blues have amassed 58 points in total, which works out at 1.75 points per match.

But how does that compare with their League One rivals’ points totals during the same period?

Well, we’ve worked it out – and it’s yet another reason to be optimistic.

Here’s what we discovered.

Note: Wigan and Reading’s totals take into consideration points deductions.

