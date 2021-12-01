But, when examining the club’s previous dealings during the mid-season window, the 43-year-old may want to heed the mistakes of Pompey past.

In 2018-19, with Kenny Jackett’s side at the League One summit, personnel changes failed to enhance automatic promotion bid.

The instrumental Ben Thompson was recalled by Millwall, while Andre Green returned to Aston Villa. leaving a midfield-shaped hope in their squad.

With extra firepower also required, Pompey recruited six new faces to bolster their squad.

Omar Bogle, James Vaughan, Bryn Morris, Lloyd Isgrove, Viv Solomon-Otabor and Andy Cannon were all signed, but failed to stamp their authority at Fratton Park.

Across a combined 25 appearances in royal blue, Bogle and Vaughan scored four goals between them, while Isgrove never featured and was named on the bench twice.

Omar Bogle scored four goals during his loan spell at Pompey. Picture: PinPep Media / Joe Pepler

Each arrival coincided with the club’s slide from the top of league to fourth, before a lacklustre play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland over two-legs.

The following transfer window, in January 2020, three players arrived at Fratton Park, albeit making a bigger impression than those who came 12 months before.

Cameron McGeehan signed on loan from Barnsley and netted in Pompey’s EFL semi-final triumph against Exeter.

Joining the midfielder through the door was Steve Seddon, establishing himself at left-back with 18 appearances, finishing on the losing side in the league on three occasions.

But more play-off semi-final disappointment followed as Oxford United edged past the Blues on penalties to reach Wembley.

In what was Jackett’s last transfer window at the helm, his signings were ultimately at the heart of his downfall as each failed to provide the desired impact.

Charlie Daniels’ return to the south coast was nothing short of a disaster while George Byers completed just one 90 minutes.

Despite Harvey White’s arrival on loan from Spurs offering the potential to excite, he struggled to adapt to League One football.

Ultimately, the winter window is notoriously difficult to operate in for any clubs due to inflated prices and the unwillingness of letting high performers on seek pastures new – and the Blues must be savvy to avoid past mistakes in January 2022.