Portsmouth picked up their first win of the 2023-24 League One season with a convincing 4-0 win at Leyton Orient on Saturday afternoon.

Marlon Pack and Colby Bishop netted in the first half before an Omar Beckles own goal and Kusini Yengi’s strike in the second half sealed victory. The result puts Pompey into sixth after two games, with just four clubs on six points from a possible six following the opening rounds of the season.

Plenty more off-field activity is expected before the transfer window closes on September 1 and we have rounded up the latest news and rumours from around the division.

Robins make Thomason offer

Bristol City have made a £1m offer for Bolton Wanderers’ George Thomason, according to Bristol Live. Bolton have won their opening two games of the season but could lose one of their key men before the window shuts.

Speaking about potential departures, Bolton boss Ian Evatt said: “The club has a valuation on every player and provided clubs meet that valuation we will allow players to leave, provided that is what they want to do.”

Thomason is under contract with Bolton until the summer of 2025, with the club retaining an option to extend his contract by another 12 months. The Robins have funds to spend in the market following the sale of Alex Scott to Premier League side Bournemouth.

Fleetwood to land Celtic youngster

Celtic defender Bosun Lawal is poised to join League One side Fleetwood Town on loan as he prepares to sign a new deal with the Glasgow club.