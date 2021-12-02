Portsmouth's League One rivals Doncaster Rovers sack manager Richie Wellens

Donny brought an end to the 41-year-old’s reign at the Keepmoat after just 199 days and following Wednesday night’s 2-0 Papa John’s Trophy defeat at the hands of fellow League One strugglers Crewe.

The loss was Rovers’ 15th of the season in all competitions – form that sees them currently sit just one point and a place above rock-bottom Alexandra in the table.

Wellens took on the role in May, after guiding Salford City to Papa John’s Trophy final success against Pompey in March – a result which cost Kenny Jackett his job at Fratton Park.

Now he has suffered a similar fate, with that defeat against Crewe proving the last straw for the Donny board.

According to a club statement, the decision to part company with Wellens was made ‘in order for a permanent appointment to be made in time for the opening of the January transfer window’.

A busy window is expected at the Keepmoat, with 23rd-placed Doncaster currently six points from safety.

Wellens oversaw a massive squad overhaul in the summer as he brought in 14 new signings and released seven players.

Former Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Former Pompey midfielder Ben Close and striker Jordy Hiwula were two of the 14 recruited.

Since then, Close has made 17 appearances for Donny, while Hiwula has played 16 times, scoring once.

Under-18s manager Gary McSheffrey will take charge on an interim basis.