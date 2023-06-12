The Latics’ future remains in the spotlight after His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) requested a winding-up order for unpaid taxes against the on Monday afternoon.

A hearing will be held on July 26, 10 days before the 2023-23 League One campaign gets under way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Maloney’s men will already start the new season bottom of the table after being handed two separate four-point deductions for missing wage deadlines. Their return to the third tier will see them start on minus eight points.

After late payments to players and staff in both March and May, it is understood a number of people are still waiting for June’s wages.

This has seen a report from the Daily Mail emerge claiming several players are close to quitting the club, with their futures in precarious positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the punishment, owner Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi put his side up for sale, with 21-year-old Sarbjot Johal said to be in negotiations over a takeover.

Wigan's future remains uncertain.