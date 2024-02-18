News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth's League One title hopes assessed following Reading win

Where are Portsmouth, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers predicted to finish in this season's League One table?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 18th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

Belief is growing that this year could finally see Portsmouth bring an end to their seven-season stay in League One.

John Mousinho's men were in fine form on Saturday afternoon as goals from Colby Bishop, Callum Lang, Marlon Pack and Paddy Lane helped Pompey ease to a 4-1 home win against Reading to move six points clear at the top of the table.

With a nine-point gap nwo opened up to third placed Bolton Wanderers following their dramatic 3-3 home draw with Charlton Athletic, Pompey seem to be well placed to claim promotion as they enter the final quarter of the campaign.

There are some big moments lying in wait as Mousinho's men prepare to face the likes of Barnsley, Peterborough United, Derby County and Bolton over the next two months - but as it stands where are Pompey predicted to sit when the season comes to a close in late April?

23 points

1. Carlisle United

23 points

35 points

2. Fleetwood Town

35 points

43 points

3. Exeter City

43 points

46 points

4. Shrewsbury Town

46 points

