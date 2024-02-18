Portsmouth's League One title hopes assessed following Reading win

Belief is growing that this year could finally see Portsmouth bring an end to their seven-season stay in League One.

John Mousinho's men were in fine form on Saturday afternoon as goals from Colby Bishop, Callum Lang, Marlon Pack and Paddy Lane helped Pompey ease to a 4-1 home win against Reading to move six points clear at the top of the table.

With a nine-point gap nwo opened up to third placed Bolton Wanderers following their dramatic 3-3 home draw with Charlton Athletic, Pompey seem to be well placed to claim promotion as they enter the final quarter of the campaign.

There are some big moments lying in wait as Mousinho's men prepare to face the likes of Barnsley, Peterborough United, Derby County and Bolton over the next two months - but as it stands where are Pompey predicted to sit when the season comes to a close in late April?