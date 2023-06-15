As it turned out, his departure was officially sealed on the first morning of the summer transfer window.

Similarly, there has also been intent to move on the luckless Denver Hume during this close season.

However, unlike Hackett, who attracted Exeter, Bristol Rovers and, of course, Lincoln, in last January’s window, admirers are a little short on the ground.

The left-back’s situation is not as straightforward as Hackett’s as he looks to end a miserable 18 months on the south coast.

Primarily, 11 league starts during that period ensures Hume has drifted away from football’s eyeline. Perhaps harshly, he has been condemned to a forgotten man role at Pompey.

Meanwhile, the Blues’ need to recoup much of that £200,000 fee paid to Sunderland in January 2021 establishes another barrier which could deter any of those who gaze in his direction.

Denver Hume is going to be a more difficult Pompey sale than Reeco Hackett this summer. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Finally, Hume’s wages, which will be in the mid-to-upper regions of the squad, may be too far out of reach of admirers. Certainly Pompey won’t be keen to make up the difference.

It all adds up to a potentially lengthy occupancy as surplus to requirements, no doubt much to the irritation of both the player and club.

Hume knows he has no Fratton Park future, his departure would be mutually beneficial.

Perhaps a loan arrangement would suit, a temporary arrangement removing a little of the financial burden, albeit still requiring a Pompey contribution.

Whatever the solution, there doesn’t appear to be a quick resolution.

In fairness, it’s difficult not to feel for the 26-year-old, who was signed to perform a left wing-back function for a team which didn’t play that way.

There have been 29 appearances, but rarely in his favoured role. Hardly playing up to the strengths of a £200,000 capture.

The consistency of Connor Ogilvie, inevitably a far better defender, has dictated strictly back-up responsibilities, as reflected by his encouraging cameo in April’s goalless draw with Morecambe.

Incidentally, that represents his sole start during John Mousinho’s 22-game reign as manager to this point.

Hackett posted a respectful farewell message to the Fratton faithful on Twitter once his switch had been announced, along with updating social media photographs to include a new kit.