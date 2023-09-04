Portsmouth’s outstanding average home attendance compared to Bolton, Derby and League One rivals - gallery
How does Portsmouth’s average home attendance this season compare to their League One rivals?
The Fratton Park roar has played a significant role in what has been a highly promising first month of the season for John Mousinho and his Portsmouth squad.
As we reflect on the opening month of the season, Pompey sit in the play-off places after emerging with an unbeaten record from their six league games so far. Mousinho’s men have collected three wins and three draws in that time, with two of those victories coming in front of their own supporters.
After an opening day draw against Bristol Rovers, Pompey claimed a first home win against Exeter City as Colby Bishop found the net before doubling that win tally on Saturday as Bishop, Abu Kamara and Regan Poole all netted in a 3-1 triumph against Peterborough United.
All three home games have attracted over 17,500 supporters at Fratton Park - but how does Pompey’s average home attendance compare to Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, Derby County and their other League One rivals?