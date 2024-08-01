Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An ‘outstanding’ Pompey newcomer’s eye-catching pre-season form bodes well for the Championship challenge.

That’s the verdict of John Mousinho, who has been delighted with how Josh Murphy has fared since arriving this summer.

The left winger finished last term by inspiring Oxford United to League One play-off final glory at Wembley, before subsequently making the Fratton Park switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former £11m man has previous experience of the Premier League and Championship with Cardiff - a pedigree Mousinho is hoping can boost his team.

Newcomer Josh Murphy has caught the eye for Pompey during pre-season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And Pompey’s head coach believes the early signs have been very good in the 29-year-old’s fledgling Blues career.

Mousinho told The News: ‘I thought Josh was outstanding (against MK Dons). He really looked a threat in the first half, he got his goal and was maybe disappointed not to get an assist or maybe another goal.

‘He was a constant outlet on that left side, so a real, real threat, and that’s something we can keep building upon. Keep getting the ball out to Josh and keep getting him at full-backs. Do that and he’s going to be a real one to look out for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We want to get the ball out wide, to get him isolated one-v-one with the full-back, that’s the most important thing for us. Josh can obviously take players down the outside, he can cut inside onto his right foot as well, he’s excellent at doing both.

‘He can definitely be a threat in the Championship, that’s the reason we signed him. We brought him to the football club because of how threatening he is and how threatening he can be.

‘He’s a really good physical specimen, that’s the sort of player we want to bring in for the Championship. Josh has had that experience in the Championship and Premier League.

‘We need him to come and kick us on - and to make sure he pushes those standards even higher.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murphy has netted twice in pre-season for the Blues and also offered a consistent attacking threat in all their friendlies, including the frustrations of Wycombe and MK Dons.

And Mousinho also believes his former Oxford team-mate’s willingness to relocate his young family to the south coast has been crucial.

Read More Portsmouth keen on triallist's return after former West Ham and Manchester City defender departs

He added: ‘Josh has settled brilliantly well, he has moved down with his young family, which gives him that security and backing.

‘We want him to come down and flourish and it's really important for players to move to Portsmouth. It's important for them to get a feel of what it’s like to live close enough to the city.

‘He has settled in really well and I think he’ll have a really successful Pompey career.’