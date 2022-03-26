Portsmouth's play-off hopes fade further with Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle in action

Blues fans are becoming increasingly resigned to a sixth campaign in League One, after three games without either a win or a goal.

The gap to sixth place is now 10 points after the latest round of results, with six games played this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday’s 4-1 home win over Cheltenham was the reason for that, as the Owls came from behind to get the points.

Alfie May opened the scoring for the Robins in the fourth minute, but former Pompey loanee George Byers rounded off the victory for Darren Moore’s men after strikes from Massimo Luongo, Lee Gregory and Jack Hunt.

Ipswich extended the gap between them and Danny Cowley’s side to five points, as Sam Morsy’s goal helped them to a 1-0 success over Plymouth.

Elsewhere, Blues academy graduate Adam May was the match winner as Cambridge grabbed a 1-0 win at AFC Wimbledon.

That meant the Dons stayed in the League One drop zone and extended the winless run to 20 games in all competitions.

Massimo Luongo celebrates his goal for Sheffield Wednesday against Cheltenham today. Pic Steve Ellis

Daniel Udoh’s 84th-minute goal was enough to give Steve Cotterill’s Shrewsbury a 1-0 over Michael Appleton’s Lincoln, in the battle of the former Pompey managers.

Summer Blues target Jayden Stockley got the only goal as Charlton defeated relegation-threatened Doncaster at the Keepmoat Stadium.

In the division’s other game Accrington Stanley slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Gillingham, with Charlie Kelman and Vadaine Oliver the goalscorers for Neil Harris’ men.

Sam Morsy celebrates his goal today against Plymouth. Pic: Nigel French/PA Wire.