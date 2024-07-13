Portsmouth have less than a month until they are back in competitive action as they start their 2024-25 Championship campaign with one of the toughest tests of the season. John Mousinho’s men face Leeds United at Elland Road on August 10, after the Whites lost the play-off final 1-0 to Southampton last term to condemn them to another year in the second tier.

Pompey were promoted after clinching the League One title and are busy putting their squad together. Reuben Swann, Samuel Sivera, Jordan Archer, Jordan Williams and Josh Murphy have all signed since the transfer window opened. Leeds have also been busy as they lost academy star Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur in a £40m deal but Joe Rodon, Joe Rothwell and Alex Cairns have all arrived at Elland Road.