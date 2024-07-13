Portsmouth's predicted Championship finish v Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Leeds United & more after latest transfers

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna

Sports Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2024, 16:30 BST

It is less than a month until Portsmouth are back in action as they prepare for Championship football

Portsmouth have less than a month until they are back in competitive action as they start their 2024-25 Championship campaign with one of the toughest tests of the season. John Mousinho’s men face Leeds United at Elland Road on August 10, after the Whites lost the play-off final 1-0 to Southampton last term to condemn them to another year in the second tier.

Pompey were promoted after clinching the League One title and are busy putting their squad together. Reuben Swann, Samuel Sivera, Jordan Archer, Jordan Williams and Josh Murphy have all signed since the transfer window opened. Leeds have also been busy as they lost academy star Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur in a £40m deal but Joe Rodon, Joe Rothwell and Alex Cairns have all arrived at Elland Road.

Ahead of the new season, the bookmakers have been compiling their list of odds, with prices for promotion fluctuating as players come and go out of Championship clubs. Below is the latest odds for promotion - and what it might mean for where sides could finish come the end of the season. Take a look...

Sky Bet promotion odds: 40/1

1. Oxford United

Sky Bet promotion odds: 40/1 | Getty Images

Sky Bet promotion odds: 25/1

2. Plymouth Argyle

Sky Bet promotion odds: 25/1 | Getty Images

Sky Bet promotion odds: 14/1

3. Millwall

Sky Bet promotion odds: 14/1 Photo: Andrew Redington

Sky Bet promotion odds: 14/1

4. Derby County

Sky Bet promotion odds: 14/1 | Getty Images

