Portsmouth’s promise amid growing calls for bespoke Nike kits and shirt colour debate

And the Blues want to see if they can increase both the sizes of replica shirts and range of items on sale at the club store.

With a year to run on the existing agreement with Nike, fans are waiting to see what next season’s kit offerings will entail.

One criticism among an element of Pompey supporters is the Nike kit being templated, limiting the amount of flexibility in design.

Others have stated they aren’t necessarily fans of the shade of blue being used, and how it compares to the club’s traditional royal blue worn down the years.

Cullen believes these are all areas which need to be looked at moving forward, as the club look to respond to feedback from the Fratton faithful.

With a year to run on the deal with retail partner Just Sport, the range of merchandise at the club shop will also be under the microscope.

Pompey's third kit this season.

Cullen said: ‘Something we’d like to explore is how we could have greater input into kits and kit designs.

‘We’d like to explore how we could increase the range of items supporters would like to see in the shop.

‘Also, we’d like to look if there is way to increase sizing as well, to look at one or two larger sizes.

