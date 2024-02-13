Watch more of our videos on Shots!

High-flying Portsmouth will play host to relegation strugglers Cambridge United in a crucial week of action in the promotion race. John Mousinho’s side stuttered at the start of 2024 but have now returned to their best form in the league with four wins in their last five matches.

Pompey will see this as the perfect opportunity to increase their lead at the top of the table in a crucial week of action which sees all 24 teams play two matches. Ahead of the highly-anticipated encounter we take a look at all the main headlines surrounding Portsmouth’s League One rivals including updates from promotion rivals Bolton and Peterborough.

Promotion chasers Bolton to appeal red cards against Northampton

Ian Evatt’s Bolton side were held to a 1-1 draw against League One new boys Northampton Town in an emotional match at Sixfields Stadium.

Kieran Bowie struck early on to put the Cobblers in the ascendancy and matters got worse for Bolton when George Thomason was shown a red card for a strong challenge on Aaron McGowan. The incident enraged manager Ian Evatt, who was ultimately sent off in the tunnel at half time as he questioned the referees judgement.

When asked about the incident, Evatt was resolute in his defence, suggesting his behaviour did not warrant a dismissal. Bolton plan to appeal both Thomason and Evatt’s red cards ahead of their home clash with Wycombe Wanderers tonight.

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson defends goalkeeper after ‘torrent of abuse’ from fans

Peterborough’s automatic promotion hopes have dwindled in recent weeks after disappointing to both Exeter City and more recently Wycombe Wanderers.

Goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic came under the spotlight for a disappointing performance during the 5-2 loss to Wycombe - he failed to deal with a cross for Wycombe’s fourth goal and was also at fault with a poor pass for the fifth.

Darren Ferguson admits that the player deserves criticism for some of the mistakes he made due to the nature of the industry. However, he added that some of the abuse got out of hand and claimed fans need to be more mindful of people’s mental health.

Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: “I am fully aware you have to take criticism. If you can’t deal with that, you really shouldn’t be in it. I don’t read social media but I feel with Nick it’s got personal.

“I think his performance at Exter didn’t deserve the torrent of abuse he got after the game because he actually played quite well. He deserves to be criticised for Saturday because he made mistakes but you have to be mindful, especially these days, of people’s mental health.”

He added: “Fans are completely entitled to their opinion but when it gets personal I’ve got to say something about it.”