League One leaders Portsmouth will hope to put their title hopes back on track when they make the trip to take on strugglers Exeter City at St James’ Park in the last game of 2023.

John Mousinho’s side currently have a four point gap at the top of the table after an excellent start to the season but nerves have been amplified by two consecutive winless games against Fleetwood Town and Bristol Rovers over the Christmas period.

Club captain Marlon Pack has urged his team to silence their critics by recording a victory in their next match. The midfielder claims the team “need to be more clinical in both boxes” and show the “togetherness and team spirit” to succeed during a hectic period of fixtures.

Recent results may prompt Pompey to make moves in the January transfer window as they look to secure promotion. Ahead of the January window we take a look at all of the main headlines surrounding Portsmouth and their League One rivals.

Blackpool face major blow as Huddersfield prepare to make key decision

Blackpool are one of the outside contenders for promotion this season and they currently find themselves eighth in the table - seven points behind the play-offs and nine points behind the automatic promotion places. The Tangerines have struggled for consistency this season - but have been one of the best attacking teams in the division with 40 goals in their opening 24 games.

Much of this success can be attributed to the impressive form of Jordan Rhodes who has scored 15 goals in 20 appearances, whilst also contributing three assists. Such form puts him on over double the amount of goals of any other Blackpool player this term and also leaves him joint top scorer in the division alongside Charlton star Alfie May.

