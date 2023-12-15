Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth fans are dreaming of promotion this season and their recent 2-0 victory over a high-flying Bolton Wanderers team proved their credentials as they established a six-point gap at the top of the table.

Pompey have recorded 45 points from their opening 20 games and will aim to further consolidate their position at the summit when they travel to Croud Meadow to take on Shrewsbury Town this Saturday. Optimism is at an all-time high among fans at Fratton Park but the January transfer window is just around the corner and one team in the chasing pack has made assurances that they will do everything in their power to strengthen their team in the winter window.

At the other end of the table, a key player has publicly defended his under-fire manager and backed him to turn results around just weeks before his side’s game against Portsmouth. With that in mind The News has rounded up all of the main footballing headlines surrounding League One, ahead of this weekend’s action.

Derby County boss keen to make January transfer and insists club have money to spend

Derby County are currently one of the most in-form teams in League One and their recent 3-0 victory over Leyton Orient marked their fifth consecutive league win. The promotion hopefuls signed only free agents and loan players in the summer and have not paid a transfer fee since September 2020.

The Rams were under embargo for two years until the summer but are now in the market to spend money on players, according to manager Paul Warne. The ex-Rotherham boss, however, was quick state that the club will avoid spending the eye-watering sums that were paid during the previous regime.

Warne told BBC Sport: “I don’t think there is a lack of aspiration to spend money. But there is a lack of energy to go down the same route that it has gone before, because obviously the club was in trouble.

“With the players we have signed, they haven’t been on contracts of the previous regime and we are trying to make a club that is successful - but sustainably successful. And that’s maybe not as sexy as it has been in the past.”

Exeter defender backs Gary Caldwell to turn things around

Exeter are Portsmouth’s last opponents of the year and they are currently a team in free fall after a run of 11 games without a win - falling from the top of the division to one place above the relegation zone. Pressure is growing on manager Gary Caldwell to turn things around. But defender Pierce Sweeney, who has over 300 appearances for the club, insists the player’s are behind the manager.

The 29-year-old told BBC Sport: “The dressing room is definitely with the manager, the manager’s definitely with us. The board have come out and they’re with the manager which is really good.

“It’s a difficult time, I don’t think I’m ever going to forget this run. I’m really determined for the manager to get ourselves back on track, because what he wants to do with this football club is really exciting.”