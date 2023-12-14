‘The point has been made’ - Ex-Portsmouth star slams Reading fans for protests against Dai Yongge
Ex-Pompey striker Dave Kitson has launched a scathing attack on a number of Reading players.
League One leaders Portsmouth made further strides in their promotion push as they secured an impressive 2-0 victory against second place Bolton Wanderers on Monday night.
The result leaves Pompey six points clear of Bolton having played one game extra, while John Mousinho’s men are also six points clear of third place Stevenage with a game in hand.
Portsmouth were also handed a further boost by strugglers Reading who secured an impressive 1-1 draw against promotion contenders Oxford United at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.
However, the game was dominated by matters off the field as many Reading fans used the game as an opportunity to show their unrest at controversial owner Dai Yongee.
Royals fans threw tennis balls onto the pitch as show of discontent against their owner, while groups were also seen protesting in London on Monday as they made visits to the Houses of Parliament and the English Football League headquarters.
Reading currently find themselves 23rd in the table with just five wins all season and former Royals and Pompey striker Dave Kitson believes that the supporters protests have been an unwelcome distraction to the club’s younger players.
Speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire, Kitson who scored 12 goals in 68 appearances for Pompey said: “The point has been made. All you are doing is disrupting these kids now, who are trying to start their careers and play.”
The 43-year-old was also critical at the level of commitment shown by some of the players who he described as “embarrassing” and disingenuous.
He added: “I’m not sure that four Reading lads lying on their back at the end pretending that they put a shift in was really warranted, I thought it was embarrassing. It’s just symptomatic of what is wrong with the club, people pretending that they are doing anything.”