There’s just a mere five fixtures left in Pompey’s fight for promotion to the Championship. And while the Blues sit in a commanding position at the top of League One, it appears Derby and Bolton are battling it out for the final automatic promotion spot.

Ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures, here’s some of the latest headlines from around the third tier.

Bolton told to keep the faith in promotion battle

Bolton striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has insisted the Trotters must ‘keep believing’ as they battle to break into the automatic promotion spots (The Bolton News). The 31-year-old said the club must continue to focus on their own performances - and if they do that, he believes they’ll get the wins that could earn them a Championship spot next term.

Following the club’s 5-2 win over Reading, the forward said: ‘First and foremost, we have to focus on our own performances and see where that takes us.

‘Obviously, we want the results to go our way but I think it is important that our focus is on having a good overall performance. I believe when we do that, most of the time we should be winning games. We have to keep believing and giving it our all in these last few games.’

Pompey travel to the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday, April 13. The Blues can book their place in the Championship if they follow up a win against Shrewsbury this weekend with victory over Ian Evatt’s third-placed side. Bolton are currently four points behind Derby with a game in hand. Even if they win their remaining matches, they need Paul Warne’s side to drop points to aid their promotion push.

Former Rams has confidence in Derby’s promotion chances

Derby County’s former captain Curtis Davies believes his ex-club will secure League One promotion ahead of Bolton and Barnsley (Derby County News).

Ex-Derby captain Davies has full belief his side can achieve promotion

Speaking on Sky Sports, the 39-year-old centre-back, who racked up 175 appearances for the Rams, said: ‘I really hope so (that Derby get promoted). I’m looking at their fixtures (and) they’ve got winnable fixtures that you hope would see them over the line. Particularly when Barnsley and Bolton both need to play Pompey as well. One of them is gonna have to drop points. So I think Derby will fancy themselves and I’m very hopeful they’re gonna get over the line.’

The Rams are currently five points behind leaders Pompey with a game extra played. They have also played a match more than third-placed Bolton, who are currently four points adrift. At present, they need to win all four of their remaining games to book a place in the Championship.

EFL clubs to battle NIFL star

It appears Charlton, Bolton and Oxford United are already making plans for next season.

All three League One sides are being linked with a summer move for Irish Leage striker Benji Magee, alongside Wrexham (TEAMtalk via the72).