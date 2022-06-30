The Shrews have not provided an explanation why the game, which was due to be held during their pre-season trip to Spain, has been called off.
However, it comes after Town's LGBTQ+ fans' group, Proud Salopians, called for the match on July 6 to be scrapped.
Earlier this week Watford cancelled a friendly against the Qatar national side after complaints from supporters' groups concerned about human rights.
Pompey are scheduled to meet the Qatar Stars League side during their own week-long stay in Spain.
The game will be played at the Pinatar Arena Football Center, in Murcia, on Saturday, July 9 (4pm), with supporters allowed to attend.
Shrewsbury fans were also expected to be in attendance for their friendly against Qatar SC, which was due to take place in Benidorm.
But because of the cancellation the club will instead hold an open training session to allow fans the opportunity to meet the Salop players.
This will include Pompey old-boy Aiden O’Brien, who signed for Shrewsbury on Thursday follow a failure to agree terms on a fresh Blues contract.
The Shrews will also provide free travel, with the training session to be held at the Oliva Nova Beach and Golf Resort in Valencia – where the squad is based for the week.