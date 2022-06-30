Former Sunderland and Millwall forward Aiden O'Brien turns down Portsmouth contract offer to sign for Shrewsbury

The front man has joined the Shrews on a two-year deal after failing to agree terms on a new deal at Fratton Park.

He joins Steve Cotterill’s side on a free transfer, representing their fifth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Jordan Shipley, Tom Bayliss, Chey Dunkley and Julien Dacosta.

O’Brien established himself as a firm favourite with the Fratton faithful during his short spell on the south coast.

Former Pompey striker Aiden O'Brien

He scored five goals in 17 outings following his move on a short-term deal from Sunderland in January.

Manager Danny Cowley and the Fratton faithful were keen for the 28-year-old to stay.

However, no agreement was reached, allowing O’Brien to move elsewhere on a free transfer.

Confirmation of his move means the Blues remain without any senior strikers as they prepare for their first pre-season game on Saturday against the Hawks.

Pompey also take on Gosport Borough on Sunday, before heading to Spain for warm-weather training.

O’Brien will also be heading to Spain. Only he’ll be travelling with his new Shrews team-mates, with Cotterill’s side preparing for the forthcoming League One season in Benidorm.