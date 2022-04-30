Portsmouth's season ends with sound beating at Sheffield Wednesday

Pompey fell to a final day defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

George Hirst’s goal on his return to a sellout Hillsborough was cancelled out by three first-half efforts from Darren Moore’s side – and one after the break.

Lee Gregory, Saido Berahino, Jordan Storey and George Byers did the damage, but the Blues will not be happy with the manner in which those finishes were shipped, although Danny Cowley was angry the second was allowed to stand.

Gavin Bazunu made a number of fine stops on his final appearance with Aiden O’Brien and Sean Raggett hitting the woodwork in the second half.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scoreline was a disappointing one to finish on for the 2,500-plus travelling fans, but Pompey can still take heart from their form over the final months of the season.

Pompey had the early lead and it had to be that man Hirst, as he fired home in the six-yard box from Ronan Curtis’ cutback.

That was as good as it got for the Blues though, as poor defending allowed Marvin Johnson to easily pick out Lee Gregory who glided home a finish.

Two fine Bazunu saves then denied Gregory and Barry Bannan, but he then tried to see out the ball for a goal kick and allowed Gregory to win a corner.

From that delivery Berahino found the space to fire home with Pompey players disputing the goal.

Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson were culpable for the third as former Blues loanee Byers crossed for Storey to finish from close range.

Pompey were indebted to Bazunu for keeping it to three after 52 minutes, as he kept out Byers’ finish with his feet.

Sub Aiden O’Brien then saw his near post effort cannon off the woodwork, before Gregory got in on goal but lifted his finish on to the top of the netting.

Pompey broke two on two in the 70th minute with Thompson going it alone, but Hutchinson put in a superb block as he shot from the edge of the box.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell did superbly well to tip Sean Raggett’s header on to the post from a corner.