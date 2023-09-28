Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And the Blues boss pinpointed the swathe of players returning to the first-team picture, as a factor fuelling his optimism over how the season can scale new heights.

It’s been a strong start to the campaign for Mousinho’s men, with an unbeaten nine-game start putting them top of the formative League One table.

Pompey have been able to achieve that, despite a relatively clean bill of health making way for a slew of injuries and suspensions.

Joe Morrell and Joe Rafferty are now back from their bans following red cards, however, with a trip to Wigan next up after they fell out of the Championship last term.

Christian Saydee is now available for selection after a hamstring issue, with the striker becoming an early-season fans’ favourite for his committed performances.

Meanwhile, Kusini Yengi is closing in on a return to the first-team picture after generating excitement with his four-goal return in just 87 minutes of action at the start of the campaign.

Tom Lowery is progressing well from a knee injury, with Anthony Scully the only established long-term absence along with youngster Josh Dockerill.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho. Pic: Jason Brown.

Mousinho sees his growing options amid the current positivity at Fratton Park another cause for optimism.

He said: ‘There’s players to come back.

‘We’ve got plenty in the treatment room, but that’s what happens in football.

‘I remember the first game of the season the only injury we had was Josh Dockerill.

‘We left three or four players out of the squad on the opening day, but straightaway picked up the injury to Tom Lowery.

‘But for the first few weeks we were leaving three or four players out of squads, some of whom have since played a significant role in the season.

Conor Shaughnessy, Zak Swanson and Ryley Towler have missed out on squads.

‘We haven’t seen Ben Stevenson in league action yet, so it’s really competitive - and that’s what it’s all about.

‘It’s about making sure we do have the squad and getting these injuries back as quickly as possible.