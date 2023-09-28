News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Portsmouth’s season set to hit another high in battle with Derby County, Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United & Co for promotion

John Mousinho is certain Pompey can build on their early-season promise and grow in strength.
By Jordan Cross
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 13:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

And the Blues boss pinpointed the swathe of players returning to the first-team picture, as a factor fuelling his optimism over how the season can scale new heights.

It’s been a strong start to the campaign for Mousinho’s men, with an unbeaten nine-game start putting them top of the formative League One table.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pompey have been able to achieve that, despite a relatively clean bill of health making way for a slew of injuries and suspensions.

Most Popular

Joe Morrell and Joe Rafferty are now back from their bans following red cards, however, with a trip to Wigan next up after they fell out of the Championship last term.

Christian Saydee is now available for selection after a hamstring issue, with the striker becoming an early-season fans’ favourite for his committed performances.

Meanwhile, Kusini Yengi is closing in on a return to the first-team picture after generating excitement with his four-goal return in just 87 minutes of action at the start of the campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tom Lowery is progressing well from a knee injury, with Anthony Scully the only established long-term absence along with youngster Josh Dockerill.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho. Pic: Jason Brown.Pompey head coach John Mousinho. Pic: Jason Brown.
Pompey head coach John Mousinho. Pic: Jason Brown.

Mousinho sees his growing options amid the current positivity at Fratton Park another cause for optimism.

He said: ‘There’s players to come back.

‘We’ve got plenty in the treatment room, but that’s what happens in football.

‘I remember the first game of the season the only injury we had was Josh Dockerill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We left three or four players out of the squad on the opening day, but straightaway picked up the injury to Tom Lowery.

‘But for the first few weeks we were leaving three or four players out of squads, some of whom have since played a significant role in the season.

Conor Shaughnessy, Zak Swanson and Ryley Towler have missed out on squads.

‘We haven’t seen Ben Stevenson in league action yet, so it’s really competitive - and that’s what it’s all about.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘It’s about making sure we do have the squad and getting these injuries back as quickly as possible.

‘It’s good news when we pick up results with these players out - naturally when they come back we’re going to be even stronger.’

READ MORE: Pompey midfielder reveals extent of red card lows.

Related topics:John MousinhoPompeyPortsmouthDerby CountyBolton WanderersBluesLeague One