It was a triumphant season for Pompey who secured promotion back to the Championship for the first time since 2010/11 with two games spare.

97 points were accrued in their 2023/24 campaign but the Blues are aware it may not be such a joyous ride when they return to the second tier of the English football leagues. John Mousinho has already culled several figures who had been crucial to this season’s success when announcing who would be retained next season and the Blues head coach is hopeful of enjoying a fruitful transfer window this summer in a bid to oversaw a competitive 2024/25 Championship season.