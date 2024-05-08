‘From the discussions I’ve had…’: The crucial insight into Portsmouth double deal for former Tottenham Hotspur and Cardiff City pair
and live on Freeview channel 276
John Mousinho is confident Pompey’s double contract offer will be accepted.
The Blues boss has underlined his conviction both Marlon Pack and Connor Ogilvie will be on board for his team’s Championship adventure.
Mousinho’s belief comes as the wait continues to see if the out-of-contract pair will accept the new terms tabled to them.
Ogilvie and Pack were the only senior players to be offered new contracts, amid the 15 men whose existing deals come to a close this summer.
With options not taken up on agreements with Joe Morrell and Zak Swanson and the likes of Joe Rafferty and Sean Raggett released, some established names are on their way after winning the title.
That evidently shows how Ogilvie and Pack are valued, with the view clear they can make an impact in the second tier.
Fans are waiting to see if new agreements for the pair can be concluded, with both men among the 18 squad members celebrating their title success in Las Vegas.
Mousinho has now given the Fratton faithful an insight into how he sees things panning out, ahead of what promised to be a big summer of transfer activity.
And the Pompey boss is getting the vibes there will be fruitful outcomes with the pair when it comes to their futures.
He said: ‘From the discussions I’ve had with him and Connor, it sounds like both players are excited about signing for the football club.
‘You can get situations where you offer players contracts and they aren’t hugely excited about it, and they have other options elsewhere. With these two I don’t think we’re going to have that this year.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.