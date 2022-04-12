Portsmouth's skipper's goal admission after putting former club Rotherham to sword

Clark Robertson scores his goal against Rotherham. (Photo by Robin Jones - Digital South)

And the Blues skipper has admitted he thought he was offside as he grabbed the opening goal in the emphatic 3-0 over Rotherham.

The promotion chasers were dispatched with ease at Fratton Park in front of a crowd of 14,154.

Robertson’s first Pompey goal was headed in against the club he spent three years at, to set his side on their way 10 minutes before the break.

The Scot told how he sensed the moment was in the offing ahead of the game, as he savoured the occasion with an exuberant celebration.

Robertson said: ‘I had a feeling I was going to score.

‘I did think I was offside, to be honest! The gaffer told me off for looking over at the linesman.

‘I actually didn’t know what to do, I’ve never done a knee slide in my life - I was probably lucky I didn’t put my knee out!

‘I did enjoy the moment.

‘The gaffer says I need to score more goals and he’s right.

‘I go up for corners and free-kicks and I should get on the end of more.

‘Maybe I need to be more aggressive and add more goals to my game.’

Pompey were quite rightly criticised for their performance after the desperate 1-0 defeat at Cheltenham on Saturday.

But they produced the perfect response to bounce back against Paul Warne’s side, who are pushing for a place in the Championship.

Robertson revealed there were a few home truths told in the wake of the display at Whaddon Road.

The 28-year-old was pleased to give his side’s fans something to cheer about after that effort.

Robertson added: ‘It was a big performance after Saturday and we had a few words.

‘There were a few honest and harsh words in that meeting room on Monday.

‘We needed to respond and I felt we did that with a good, strong performance.

‘It was important to respond for our fans and us personally.