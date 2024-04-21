The celebrations that enveloped Portsmouth’s famous old ground will live long in the memory as the Pompey faithful rocked Fratton Park to its core on Saturday afternoon.

Of course, on the pitch there may well have been rare disappointment as John Mousinho’s men suffered a home defeat against Wigan Athletic - but the hard work had already been done as a 3-2 win over Barnsley in midweek ensured Portsmouth’s 12-year absence from the Championship was brought to an end.

All focus will now be on ending the season in style when Pompey visit Lincoln City on Saturday lunchtime - but then it will be all about who Mousinho may add to his squad during what will be an exciting summer transfer window.