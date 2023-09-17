News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth’s staggering Fratton Park attendances compared to League One rivals Derby, Wigan and more - gallery

How Portsmouth’s average attendance at Fratton Park compares to their League One rivals.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 17th Sep 2023, 07:26 BST

It has been a solid first six weeks to the season for John Mousinho and his Portsmouth squad.

Saturday’s dramatic draw at fellow promotion contenders Derby County ensured Pompey remained unbeaten in League One and will head into Tuesday night’s tough looking trip to Barnsley sat in the play-off places and just three points from the two automatic promotion spots.

Perhaps it is unsurprising to see Pompey’s promising form has its foundations at Fratton Park as Mousinho’s men have claimed two wins and two draws in front of their own supporters. In their four home games, a total of 72,025 supporters have made their way through the turnstiles as the Pompey faithful get behind their side in their bid to end their seven-year stay in English football’s third tier.

But how does the average attendance at Fratton Park compare to other clubs around League One?

Average attendance: 3,480

1. Flettwood Town

Average attendance: 3,480 Photo: Sam Fielding

Average attendance: 4,243

2. Cheltenham Town

Average attendance: 4,243 Photo: Getty Images

Average attendance: 4,245

3. Burton Albion

Average attendance: 4,245 Photo: Daniel Chesterton

Average attendance: 4,665

4. Stevenage

Average attendance: 4,665 Photo: Christopher Lee

