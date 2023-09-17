Saturday’s dramatic draw at fellow promotion contenders Derby County ensured Pompey remained unbeaten in League One and will head into Tuesday night’s tough looking trip to Barnsley sat in the play-off places and just three points from the two automatic promotion spots.

Perhaps it is unsurprising to see Pompey’s promising form has its foundations at Fratton Park as Mousinho’s men have claimed two wins and two draws in front of their own supporters. In their four home games, a total of 72,025 supporters have made their way through the turnstiles as the Pompey faithful get behind their side in their bid to end their seven-year stay in English football’s third tier.