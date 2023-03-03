It has been a challenging season for Portsmouth as their six-year stay in League One looks set to be extended into yet another season.

With just under a third of the season remaining, Pompey are playing catchup when it comes to the play-off race with the likes of Barnsley, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers are looking set to secure a chance to keep alive their hopes of returning to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All John Mousinho’s side can do is continue trying to put pressure on those above them in the table and hope that there are slips from their rivals - otherwise it is a case of looking forward to the future and trying to strengthen the squad ahead of a new promotion push next season.