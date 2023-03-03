So much so that many fans on social media are in agreement that the Blues must do their best to land the 28-year-old on a permanent deal this summer.

The Luton man joined the Blues on a temporary basis in January following Josh Griffiths’ early return to West Brom.

An unknown quantity at the time, as far as Pompey supporters were concerned, he’s since gone on to make a positive impact at PO4.

Indeed, playing his part in a Blues side that has experienced an encouraging uplift in form, the former Arsenal youngster has kept four clean sheets in his seven games played.

His presence has clearly impressed Mousinho, who this week said he would be like to keep Masey beyond his loan until the end of the season.

A contract at Kenilworth Road until the summer of 2024 would mean a fee will need to be agreed for that to happen – plus the player’s desire to make a permanent switch to Fratton Park.

However, if there was any doubt in Masey’s mind, a visit to social media would be advised.

On-loan Luton keeper Matt Macey is making a good impression at Fratton Park

There he would find general consensus among enthusiastic Pompey fans that his signing would go down well with the Fratton faithful.

Here’s what supporters have been saying on Facebook, for example, following Mousinho’s declaration.

Daniel Seymour: Hopefully he wants to stay. Has had a major impact since arrival... notably our defence is better as a whole and his presence in the box is felt more than what Griffiths ever did. Got a good nucleus of a team here for next season. If we do it right in the summer we can have a successful next season.

Harry Wood: I really hope we sign him, he's the experienced keeper we've been missing.

Darren Lammas: Sign him up. He’s made a big difference.

Jo Blackman: Be very happy with this is it happens.

Dom Calvert: Don't let him slip away. Sign him up.

David Smith: Great keeper and what we needed. Hope you stay with us Matt.

Andy Lanc's: Good sign of intent, about time.

Jamie Simmons: Kenny Simmons sign him up.