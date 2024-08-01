All eyes will be on John Mousinho’s side following their superb League One title success last season, with many keen to see whether the famous, old Fratton Park club are really back in the big time after several years in the lower reaches of English football..

Sporting director Rich Hughes and head coach John Mousinho have been busy all summer attempting to assemble a squad that is capable of holding their own at the level, with six new arrivals coming through the doors of PO4 to date.

More are expected, with the Blues keen to bolster their ranks further for what promises to be a challenging but enjoyable campaign.

Indeed, The News understands that Esbjerg forward Elias Sorensen is closing in on a move to Fratton Park, which is a major boost followng news that Colby Bishop will undergo heart surgery in the coming days.

But what could Pompey’s starting XI and bench look like for that trip to Elland Road on Saturday, August 10, based on the players currently at the club?

Here’s what we believe is the Blues’ current strongest line-up with that game looming and with less than a month remaining of the transfer window.

1 . Pompey take on Leeds on day one of the new season

2 . Goalkeeper - Will Norris The former Burnley and Peterborough keeper is the Blues' undisputed No1.

3 . Right-back: Jordan Williams The former Barnsley captain is settling in well at Fratton Park following his free transfer arrival, although there's work still to be done.