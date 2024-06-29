It might only have been for some fitness tests ahead of Monday’s return for pre-season training proper, but it was probably the first time John Mousinho had been with his entire first-team group since the end of April.

He’ll have been keen to see how his League One title-winners looked on their return to duty as preparations begin in earnest for the forthcoming Championship return. The head coach will also have been eager to integrate his new signings into the group as smoothly as possible, with three new arrivals coming through the door this week alone - Josh Murphy, Reuben Swann and Jordan Archer.

With four signings in total so far this summer - including Jordan Williams - there’s more to be down on that front before the season-opener against Leeds United on August 10. That tough test is still six weeks away, but what is the Blues’ strongest XI and bench at this current moment in time, without Joe Morrell and Zak Swanson, too, as their contracts prepare to expire on Monday?

This is what we came up with. Let us know if you agree or disagree.

1 . Goalkeeper - Will Norris The midweek arrival of experienced stopper Jordan Archer will provide Norris with some much-needed competition, but it won't ne enough to knock him off his Pompey No1 perch.

2 . Right-back: Jordan Williams The former Barnsley captain will have been given the opportunity to introduce himself to all his new team-mates this week as they reported back for pre-season testing. You suspect that might have been a bit daunting, but now Williams needs to crack on and settle in, especially as he's now the Blues' only right-back specialist.

3 . Centre-back 1: Regan Poole It's great seeing the defender back amongst the group, ready to take part in pre-season, after a nightmare first season at Fratton Park due to injury. He might still be a few weeks away from playing a full part in pre-season, but there's hope Poole could feature against Leeds United on the opening day of the season.