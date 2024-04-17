Electric scenes took place in Portsmouth last night with Pompey confirming their place in next year’s Championship after John Mousinho’s side secured a 3-2 win over Barnsley. The Blues came from 2-1 down to seal their place as champions of League One with nearly 20,000 fans storming the pitch when the final whistle blew.

Fratton Park has welcomed huge fanbases throughout the 2023/24 season and the club will hope the attendances continue to rise as the side heads into a more competitive league. However, how will the Blues’ match-attending fans compare with their new Championship rivals? Here is how Pompey’s 2023/24 home attendances compare to every Championship side.