Portsmouth's televised clash with Sheffield Wednesday given another date move

Pompey’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday next month has been moved once again.

By Jordan Cross
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 10:16 am
Updated Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 10:17 am

The meeting with the Owls has reverted to its original time and date of Tuesday, December 7 at 7.45pm.

The game was put back 24 hours to the Wednesday after being selected for TV coverage.

The clash with former Blues defender Darren Moore’s side will still be shown on Sky Sports Football.

Pompey have not faced the Yorkshire outfit for 18 years. They currently sit in eighth place after their relegation from the Championship last season.

Pompey's clash with Sheffield Wednesday next month at Fratton has been moved again. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages
