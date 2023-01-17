Potential new Portsmouth head coach Liam Manning linked with managerial vacancy at Cardiff

It has been reported that Cardiff are also admirers of the former MK Dons boss and are expected to speak to the out-of-work 37-year-old about their vacant managerial position.

Like the Blues, the Championship outfit are currently managerless following their decision to sack Mark Hudson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bluebirds are now into the third day of their search for a new boss, after parting company with their former player on Saturday night.

That has seen ex-manager Neil Warnock – who was interested in joining Pompey on a short-term basis following the sacking of Danny Cowley – heavily linked with a return to the Cardiff City Stadium.

Current Bluebirds coach Dean Whitehead, ex-Norwich boss Dean Smith and Mark Warburton (formerly QPR) are also believed to be in the reckoning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there’s suggestions that Manning could be the man Cardiff owner Vincent Tan might turn to, with his odds among the bookies slashed overnight.

According to Sky Bet, the highly-rated coach is 12/1 for the job, sitting behind Warnock (1/2) and Whitehead (10/1) in the current betting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former MK Dons head coach Liam Manning Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Manning has been consistently linked with Pompey ever since the decision to part company with Cowley was taken on January 2 – 15 days ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed he has held talks with the Blues, who are set to name their new man within the next 24 hours.

Former Fratton Park coach Ian Foster is now the 5/6 favourite for the job. He sits ahead of Grant McCann (5/6) and Manning (4/1) in the current betting.

Advertisement Hide Ad