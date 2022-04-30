Gavin Bazunu and Tyler Walker are on duty for the final time at Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon, with their loan deals expiring. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Blues’ 14-goal top scorer leads the line against Sheffield Wednesday, where he rose through the ranks before leaving in 2018.

It represents his final match for Danny Cowley’s side before returning to Leicester City, although Pompey are keen for a return next season.

Still, it’s an unchanged side at Hillsborough, with the head coach naming the same line-up for a third straight match.

Pompey have eighth place to aim for, having already surpassed last season’s points tally of 72, while Wednesday are seeking play-off qualification.

The only alteration to the Blues’ match-day 18 is Liam Vincent introduced to the bench in place of Ryan Tunnicliffe.

Elsewhere, Gavin Bazunu, Hayden Carter, Mahlon Romeo and Tyler Walker will leave after the final whistle upon the expiry of their loans.

While others including Sean Raggett, Louis Thompson, Marcus Harness and Michael Jacobs are out of contract.

Pompey: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Robertson, Ogilvie, Morrell, Thompson, Harness, Jacobs, Curtis, Hirst.