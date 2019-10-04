Have your say

Kenny Jackett credited Doncaster for continuing their progress from last season.

But the Pompey boss insists his side can deliver three points if they show ‘heart, enthusiasm and endeavour’ when they travel to the Keepmoat Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

The Blues and Donny both suffered League One play-off semi-final heartbreak in 2018-19.

Jackett’s men were defeated by Sunderland, while Doncaster lost on penalties to Charlton.

Over the summer, key players departed both outfits.

Matt Clarke (Brighton) and Jamal Lowe (Wigan) both left Fratton Park, while John Marquis moved to Pompey for £1m-plus from Rovers joining the likes of Herbie Kane and Mallik Wilks in leaving.

Kenny Jackett at the Keepmoat Stadium last season. Picture: Joe Pepler

There was also a change in management at the Keepmoat, with Darren Moore taking over from Grant McCann.

Nevertheless, Donny have opened this term in decent fashion. They sit ninth in the table and have lost only one of their nine games to date.

Jackett expects a tough test in South Yorkshire – but his confident the Blues can triumph.

He said: ‘They are a good side. A turnover of players has happened but they’re a good team.

‘It’s a difficult place to go, as we found out last year because we drew there.

‘We will give Doncaster every respect, obviously, but from our own point of view we want to put in a performance full of heart, enthusiasm and endeavour.

‘If we do that then it’ll bring out the quality that we have.

‘Like ourselves, you lose a few players and other players come in.

‘By the looks of it, they’ve replaced very well and continued to be up there like last season – that’s a credit to them.’