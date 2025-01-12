The Championship took a pause this week with the FA Cup third round fixtures taking place. Pompey after making several changes, fell to a 2-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park on Friday.

In total, nine changes were made with only Freddie Potts and Paddy Lane remaining in the starting line-up. The damage was done by the Chairboys in the first-half when Brandon Hanlan and Sonny Bradley scored inside 27 minutes.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, manager John Mousinho said: “The fact we're out of the FA Cup is one thing, I can live with that but it's the nature of the way, after we went a goal down, we just went under and it's disappointing.

"There were a load of chances for players to come in and make their mark and make selection difficult for me going forward.

"We had a great chance to take the lead but we don't put it in the net and that's fine, it happens - we concede the first goal and we'll live with that but it's what happens afterwards.

"If players don't know that's way below the standard we need to compete at any level then there's no hope."

Perhaps the visitors had one eye on their next league match. Pompey’s aim this season is Championship survival, and they’ve got a double game week coming up. Up next for them are Blackburn Rovers at Ewood park on Wednesday (January 15) night. A home match against Middlesbrough is also scheduled for next Saturday (January 18).

Over the last week, there has been a bit of movement among Pompey's relegation rivals. Luton Town and Rob Edwards opted to go their separate ways, whilst Plymouth Argyle landed on Mron Muslic as their new manager.

It's a little over the halfway point of the campaign, and so the table has already taken shape. January will be a key month for teams fighting at both ends of the division, as they seek reinforcements to help with their respective goals.

Pompey meanwhile signed Isaac Hayden on a season-long loan from Newcastle United. Elias Sorensen after just a couple of months at Fratton Park, was sold to Valerenga. Luton despite being without a manager, signed Isaiah Jones from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.

Before Pompey play Blackburn on Wednesday, they’ll be keeping an eye on proceedings in Devon and South Wales on Tuesday night. Plymouth play their game in hand against Oxford United at Home Park, whilst Cardiff host Watford at the Cardiff City Stadium. A win wouldn't be enough for Plymouth to overtake Pompey given their goal difference, but Cardiff could move out of the bottom three and overtake pompey albeit for 24 hours with a win.

Football is ultimately played on the pitch rather than paper, but Data specialists Opta Sport think they know how the remainder of the campaign will unfold. They think it'll be tight at the bottom, and have given Pompey a 28.82% chance of relegation.