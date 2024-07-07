Portsmouth are already back for pre-season and working on their fitness ahead of the new season. Pompey must make the big step up from League One to the Championship this season, but Ipswich Town proved what can be done last season, and while it will be a tough ask to match that achievement, it provides plenty of hope that clubs can go up from League One and remain in the Championship long term.
John Mousinho’s men were excellent last season, and that sort of form and some key additions will give Pompey every chance of putting together an impressive campaign. Here, with the help of Grosvenor Sport’s data study, we have put together a predicted Championship table for next season. Take a look below.
