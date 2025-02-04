The transfer window slammed shut at 23:00 GMT on January 3 and so the squads are locked in for all 24 Championship squads.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey are still being tipped for relegation from the Championship despite their transfer business on deadline day.

It was a case of two in and four out at Fratton Park with Ben Killip and Kaide Gordon arriving from Barnsley and Liverpool. Killip has signed permanently whilst Gordon is on a loan deal from Liverpool until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Scully, Owen Moxon, Tom McIntyre and Will Norris all secured moves away from the club with Moxon and Norris leaving on a permanent basis. Scully was loaned out to Colchester United for a second time this season after returning to the club in January following a severe ankle injury sustained in November, which subsequently required surgery. McIntyre has headed to League One to help Charlton Athletic in their goal of finishing in the play-off positions.

With nine points separating Swansea City in 17th and Plymouth Argyle who are bottom, there are eight teams right now that you could say are involved in the relegation battle. With these clubs being in such a precarious position, persuading players to join you can be a tough ask but some have done it better than others.

Cardiff City signed Will Alves on a loan deal from Leicester City until the end of the season whilst they allowed Michael Reindorf to go to Bristol Rovers. Derby County recruited Harrison Armstrong from Everton, whilst Hull City got John Egan from Burnley, paying a fee for his services.

Norweigan forward Lasse Nordas signed with Luton Town, whilst they let three of their players leave on loan. Bottom side Plymouth Argyle signed Malachi Boateng from Scottish Premiership side Hibs for an undisclosed fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoke City made no deadline day signings but they did recall Ryan Mmaee from his loan at Rapid. He's still out for another four to six weeks, and so the Potters will have to wait on him to return to full fitness to help them with their goal of survival.

Not every player who made a move on deadline day will get to feature for their new club at the weekend. It's the FA Cup fourth round and so some will be cup tied whilst other teams might not be in action at all with their fixtures rearranged. Pompey have a match at the weekend though as they face Sheffield United in the Bramall Lane. As we look towards what is a big game, here’s the latest odds for relegation of all 24 teams.

Cohen Bramall revelled in the Fratton Park atmosphere on his Pompey debut against Burnley. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Championship relegation odds

Plymouth - 1/16

Luton Town - 11/8

Derby County - 6/4

Stoke City - 7/2

Oxford United - 6/1

Swansea City - 14/1

QPR - 25/1

Preston North End - 33/1

Millwall - 80/1

Sheffield Wednesday - 150/1

Blackburn Rovers - 250/1

Norwich City - 250/1

Bristol City - 250/1

West Brom - 1000/1

Middlesbrough - 1000/1

Sunderland - 2000/1

Sheffield United - 2000/1

Burnley - 2000/1

Leeds United - 2000/1