Bookies' new predicted Championship table after Pompey lose, Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle draw

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones

EFL and Midlands football writer

Published 16th Jan 2025, 18:30 GMT

Who will avoid the drop from the Championship? New predictions have been yielded in the battle at the bottom of the division.

Pompey suffered a thrashing at the hands of Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Wednesday night.

There was FA Cup and Championship action on Tuesday and Wednesday with Pompey playing a re-arranged match against Blackburn. The score was goalless for an hour, but Makhtar Gueye broke the deadlock, and then further goals from Callum Brittain and Andi Weimann came.

'We had a slightly shaky start, but didn't concede and defended really well a couple of times," said manager John Mousinho to The News in his assessment of the game.

'Then, after 25 minutes, we settled into the game really well. We had a spell of pressure, had a few corners, free-kicks, hit the bar at 0-0 and when we came out in the second half it was more of the same. We actually played a lot better in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

‘I didn’t expect Makhtar Gueye to score from that far outside the back post, so we have to do better there.

‘The second goal is the second goal and the game changes on that, and I think we have to defend better for the third.'

Elsewhere in the division, Cardiff City picked up a point against Watford on Tuesday night, and Plymouth Argyle in Miron Muslic's first game held Oxford United to a draw. The latest set of results saw Pompey drop two places to second from bottom, with their goal difference taking a bit of a battering.

Up next for Pompey is a home match against play-off chasing Middlesbrough. Cardiff face Swansea City in a South Wales Derby on Saturday, whilst Hull City have Millwall, and Plymouth are at home against QPR.

Pompey kick off the latest out of the three teams in and around them in the relegation battle, so they will know the task in hand when they entertain Boro.

Following the defeat in midweek, take a look at the latest bookmakers’ relegation odds and see who have been named as the favourites to go down based on the latest round of results.

Relegation odds: 2500/1 (bet365)

1. Leeds United

Relegation odds: 2500/1 (bet365) | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Relegation odds: 2000/1 (bet365)

2. READING, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Zian Flemming of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Reading and Burnley at Select Car Leasing Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Reading, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Relegation odds: 2000/1 (bet365) | Getty Images Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

Relegation odds: 1500/1 (bet365)

3. Sunderland

Relegation odds: 1500/1 (bet365) | Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Relegation odds: 1000/1 (bet365)

4. Sheffield United

Relegation odds: 1000/1 (bet365) | Getty Images Photo: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

