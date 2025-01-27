Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey suffered a 5-1 defeat to West Brom at the weekend which has had a significant impact on their final predicted finish in the Championship.

The Blues' away day woes continued as they shipped five goals inside the hour. Jed Wallace scored against his former employers whilst Alex Mowatt, Grady Diangana and John Swift were also on target. Australian striker Thomas Waddingham who had only been in the country for a couple of days since joining from Brisbane Roar, bagged a debut goal but it only acted as a consolation effort.

‘It's really frustrating and disappointing,’ said John Mousinho to BBC Radio Solent in his assessment of the match.

‘We were beat by the better side, there's no doubt about that, West Brom are a really good team.

‘I was really pleased with our start and the opening 20-25 minutes, we had the better chances, created more and had a few shots.

‘Then we conceded and then we just went under, we got punished. It seems to be something that happens far too often at the moment.

‘When we go a goal down away from home confidence drops and we don't have the ability at the moment to dig in and find something extra.’

Cardiff City came out on top against Derby County in a battle between two sides trying to avoid the drop. | Getty Images

Elsewhere over the weekend, Hull City claimed a shock 3-0 win over title-chasing Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Cardiff City also claimed a monumental win, beating Derby County 2-1 in a match that had a significant impact on the relegation race.

Stoke City and Oxford United played to a goalless draw, whilst Plymouth Argyle managed to get a point away at Sunderland. Luton Town remain winless under Matt Bloomfield with the Hatters narrowly losing to Millwall in one of the lunch time kick-offs.

Pompey now find themselves in 21st, just two points above the relegation zone. They do have a game in hand on Tuesday against Millwall however and Fratton Park is where they have been picking up the majority of their points this term. Pompey also play in front of their own supporters next Saturday weekend when they host Burnley, but that will be a tough match, given the Clarets are chasing automatic promotion.

The bottom three now consists of Plymouth, Luton, and Derby, whilst Pompey, Stoke, and Hull are all on 29 points. Plymouth are seven points adrift of safety, whilst Luton have a fairly negative goal difference, but just one positive result for Derby can change things.

Following the 5-1 thrashing at the Hawthorns and the results elsewhere, The News takes a look at the latest bookmakers’ relegation odds and see who have been named as the favourites to go down based on the latest round of results.

Freddie Potts reflects on Pompey's dismal 5-1 defeat at West Brom. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Championship relegation odds

Plymouth - 1/40

Millwall - 25/1

QPR - 25/1

Watford - 100/1

Blackburn Rovers - 200/1

Sunderland - 1500/1

Sheffield United - 2000/1

Burnley - 2000/1