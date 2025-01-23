Bookies' new predicted Championship table after Portsmouth win, Derby County and Stoke City lose

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones

EFL and Midlands football writer

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 18:00 BST

Things are looking rosier for Pompey in their Championship relegation battle following their win against Stoke City.

A five-minute penalty from Colby Bishop and then an effort from Callum Lang just four minutes later saw Pompey race in to a two-goal lead inside ten minutes. Ben Wilmot pulled a goal back for the Potters, but Connor Ogilvie was on target early in the second-half to ensure victory for the hosts.

The Blues’ winning run at home has now been extended to four consecutive wins and they are unbeaten in their last seven matches in front of their own supporters. Their last defeat at home was to Sheffield Wednesday, almost three months ago.

With the win, Pompey overtook Stoke in the table, and they are now out of the relegation zone. They're three points above 22nd, and have a game in hand over the sides around them, with a positive result making all the difference.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, manager John Mousinho said: ‘It feels great, we knew how important this was pre-game and just everything about what was at stake.

‘It meant that we could get ourselves up the league and above Stoke so we knew it was really key.

‘We were ruthless and clinical and came out on top in my opinion in pretty much every area.

‘I think it was a penalty (in the first half) - when you push with two hands on the back you give an opportunity for the referee to give a foul.’

Results elsewhere in the division saw Oxford United beat Luton Town, who remain winless in Matt Bloomfield's first two games in charge. Millwall squandered a two goal lead against Cardiff City, conceding to the Bluebirds in stoppage time, and are now just two points above Pompey.

Derby County continued their poor start to 2205, losing 1-0 to Sunderland at Pride Park. The Rams have lost all five games in all competitions since the start of the year, and are now just a point outside the relegation zone.

Hull City suffered a narrow defeat to QPR at home, despite a fabulous strike from January arrival Joe Gelhardt. Plymouth Argyle were on the receiving end of a 5-0 hammering from Burnley.

Following the latest win in front of the Fratton faithful, The News takes a look at the latest bookmakers’ relegation odds and see who have been named as the favourites to go down based on the latest round of results.

2500/1 (bet365)

1. Leeds United

2500/1 (bet365) | Getty Images Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Photo Sales
2000/1 (bet365)

2. PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Players of Burnley celebrate in front of their fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Plymouth Argyle FC and Burnley FC at Home Park on January 22, 2025 in Plymouth, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

2000/1 (bet365) | Getty Images Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Photo Sales
2000/1 (bet365)

3. Sheffield United

2000/1 (bet365) | Getty Images Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Photo Sales
1500/1 (bet365)

4. Sunderland

1500/1 (bet365) | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthLuton TownDerby CountyStoke CityCallum LangConnor OgilvieSheffield WednesdayJohn MousinhoPompeyHull CitySunderlandQPRJoe GelhardtOxford UnitedCardiff CityMillwallBurnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice