A five-minute penalty from Colby Bishop and then an effort from Callum Lang just four minutes later saw Pompey race in to a two-goal lead inside ten minutes. Ben Wilmot pulled a goal back for the Potters, but Connor Ogilvie was on target early in the second-half to ensure victory for the hosts.

The Blues’ winning run at home has now been extended to four consecutive wins and they are unbeaten in their last seven matches in front of their own supporters. Their last defeat at home was to Sheffield Wednesday, almost three months ago.

With the win, Pompey overtook Stoke in the table, and they are now out of the relegation zone. They're three points above 22nd, and have a game in hand over the sides around them, with a positive result making all the difference.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, manager John Mousinho said: ‘It feels great, we knew how important this was pre-game and just everything about what was at stake.

‘It meant that we could get ourselves up the league and above Stoke so we knew it was really key.

‘We were ruthless and clinical and came out on top in my opinion in pretty much every area.

‘I think it was a penalty (in the first half) - when you push with two hands on the back you give an opportunity for the referee to give a foul.’

Results elsewhere in the division saw Oxford United beat Luton Town, who remain winless in Matt Bloomfield's first two games in charge. Millwall squandered a two goal lead against Cardiff City, conceding to the Bluebirds in stoppage time, and are now just two points above Pompey.

Derby County continued their poor start to 2205, losing 1-0 to Sunderland at Pride Park. The Rams have lost all five games in all competitions since the start of the year, and are now just a point outside the relegation zone.

Hull City suffered a narrow defeat to QPR at home, despite a fabulous strike from January arrival Joe Gelhardt. Plymouth Argyle were on the receiving end of a 5-0 hammering from Burnley.

Following the latest win in front of the Fratton faithful, The News takes a look at the latest bookmakers’ relegation odds and see who have been named as the favourites to go down based on the latest round of results.