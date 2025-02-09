Pompey put in a battling performance but were on the losing side as Sheffield United won 2-1 on Saturday.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored with 17 minutes remaining after Connor Ogilvie had cancelled out Gustavo Hamer's opener. The result kept the Blues in 20th as they missed the opportunity to make the most of both Cardiff City and Stoke City being in FA Cup action.

It was an encouraging display from Pompey who were competing with a side that are going for the Championship title. The feeling coming away from the match is that if they can maintain that level of performance then it should be enough to secure a second year in the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately though, the home team took their chances whilst Pompey were unable to take theirs. They must improve in the final third and take their opportunities when it’s presented to them.

‘It's really difficult to take considering the performance and how well the boys played, how many chances we created, and how frustrated we made Sheffield United throughout the 90 minutes," said manager John Mousinho to BBC Radio Solent in his post-match analysis.

‘The only criticism I have of the boys is that we didn't put the ball in the back of the net more, that we weren't clinical enough in some of those moments.

‘You could tell from some of the moans and groans from the Bramall Lane faithful that they were frustrated, but that was down to how well the lads were doing out there so I was really pleased with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘We created plenty by doing things really simply, defended the box really well when we had to, so there's loads of positives to take.

‘I feel very positive about the performance now.’

With it being the fourth round of the FA Cup, there was only five league games played over the weekend. West Brom got past Sheffield Wednesday with Adam Armstrong scoring on debut. Sunderland and Watford couldn't be separated as they played to a 2-2 draw.

Derby County who began life without Paul Warne after relieving him of his duties on Friday drew with Norwich City. The last offering of the weekend was Swansea City's 1-0 win over Bristol City, courtesy of a Josh Tymon goal.

Pompey’s next match is a relegation six pointer against Cardiff City who were involved in a six-goal thriller against Stoke City in the FA Cup. The tie went to extra time with several of their first-team regulars playing an extra 30 minutes, so that could play in to Pompey’s hands. In the mean time, here’s the latest odds for relegation of all 24 teams.

Pompey and Cardiff City meet on Tuesday night at Fratton Park. Odds are being offered on who will go down out of the two. | Getty Images

Championship relegation odds

Plymouth - 1/14

Luton Town - 11/8

Derby County - 7/4

Cardiff City - 5/2

Hull City - 7/2

Stoke City - 7/2

Oxford United - 5/1

Swansea City - 16/1

Preston North End - 33/1

QPR - 40/1

Millwall - 100/1

Sheffield Wednesday - 100/1

Watford - 150/1

Bristol City - 200/1

Coventry City - 250/1

Blackburn Rovers - 250/1

Norwich City - 250/1

West Brom - 1000/1

Middlesbrough - 1000/1

Sunderland - 2000/1

Sheffield United - 2000/1

Burnley - 2000/1

Leeds United - 2500/1